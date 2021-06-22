Three indicted in 2019 killing of Thibodaux teenager

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Lafourche Parish D.A. Kristine Russell announced that the District Attorney’s Office was able to secure three separate grand jury indictments after first-assistant D.A. Jennifer Richard presented the case on Monday.

Three young men, 24-year-old Joshua Birdis, 20-year-olds Brennan Mitchell Jr. and Wilfred Mitchell, were each indicted for Second-Degree Murder stemming from a 2019 shooting in Thibodaux, La.

Joshua Birdis

Brennan Mitchell, Jr

Wilfred Mitchell

The men are accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Thibodaux resident Dequan Michael Sullivan on Dec. 26, 2019. Thibodaux law enforcement responded to the call in the 200 block of Bobby Street at 7:32 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officers found Sullivan shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

All three defendants are being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex each with a $1 million bond.

If convicted, the charge carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

The trio are each set for arraignment on June 29.