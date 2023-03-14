LAFOURCHE PARISH (WGNO) — A Thibodaux man has been convicted in the 2022 case of a failed carjacking attempt in Lafourche Parish.

On Monday (March 13), a jury in the 17 district court, found 41-year-old Patrick Gilton, guilty of a charge of attempted carjacking.

In May of 2022, a woman was pumping gas at a station in North Lafourche when a gunshot was heard in the area. Shortly after, Guilton arrived, and got into the vehicle, claiming to have been shot and that someone was chasing him.

The woman’s husband called the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. As Gilton reportedly refused to leave, making threatening gestures, the husband grabbed his family and his wife’s belongings including the keys. Gilton tried to drive away but couldn’t without the key fob.

Gilton left the area before deputies arrived, but was later found hiding behind a nearby store. Investigations led deputies to discover, Gilton was not shot, there was no crime scene and no one was chasing him.

“An innocent family pumping gas after a high school graduation party does not expect, nor do they deserve, being forced into an elaborate scam that could have ended much worse,” said Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier.

District Attorney Kristine Russell says Gilto represented himself during the trial and made the claim that he was the victim and running for his life. The prosecution was refuted.

“For over six minutes he tried to take the vehicle. He lied about being shot. No one was seen chasing him. Not once did he go into the store or seek someone else’s help. He knew law enforcement was on the way, and still decided to flee when he couldn’t start the vehicle. There are victims in this case, but the defendant is not one of them.”

After a 30-minute deliberation, Gilton was found guilty. He remains in custody without bail, awaiting his Apr. 27 sentencing. He faces up to 10 years in the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.