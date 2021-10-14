Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — With Halloween approaching, the Thibodaux Police Department announced the increase of patrol efforts are scheduled for Halloween (Sunday, October 31, 2021, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.) in the City Limits of Thibodaux.

Officers will patrol with their blue cruise lights activated to remind motorists to drive slowly and exercise extreme caution as children take to the streets.

Parents and adults are encouraged to keep a close watch for all children and report any incidents or suspicious activity to any visible officer or by contacting the Thibodaux Police Department at (985) 446-5021. In case of an Emergency, Dial 9-1-1.

Thibodaux Police Department plans to crack down on crime for the Halloween weekend

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue gave some tips to residents who plan to go out on Halloween night.

He asks residents to avoid congregating in the beds of pickup trucks and/or on trailers pulled by ATVs, beware of any possible debris that may still be awaiting pick up along the roadways, as well as taking COVID-19 precautions into consideration.

Some tips to have a safe night include decorating costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

Also, masks can sometimes obstruct a child’s vision, Zeringue recommends trying non-toxic face paint and makeup whenever possible.

Having a flashlight to glow sticks would also help trick or treaters been seen by drivers.

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups with preferably immediate family members.

City of Thibodaux trick-or-treating hours are from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours.

Police remind parents to supervise their children while trick-or-treating and to check their children’s candy for any signs of tampering with candy.

For more information and safety tips visit The Thibodaux Police Department’s website.