Thibodaux, La. (WGNO) — Suspicious activity reported at Thibodaux massage parlor led to an investigation and arrest of one worker.

The Thibodaux Police Department was alerted in January of possible prostitution taking place at a massage parlor in the 100 block of Talbot Avenue. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday (April 20), Narcotics Investigators carried out undercover “Operation Full Service” where officers learned it was one specific employee engaged in suspicious activity.

Through investigation, officers learned that the business had been listed on multiple websites primarily used for escorts, massage parlors, and prostitution services.

During the operation, the undercover agent was sent to the parlor where they negotiated a massage with the owner and operator of the business. Investigators reported, during the massage it was 47-year-old Xiuli Sun who offered the undercover officer services of a sexual nature for an added cost.

Thibodaux investigators along with Homeland Security Investigation entered the business with a search warrant where they located additional evidence of illegal activity as well as the funds collected for services.

Xiuli Sun was arrested for a charge of Prostitution by Massage but additional arrests are pending as the investigation is ongoing. Sun is currently awaiting court proceedings.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.