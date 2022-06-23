THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— A Lafourche Parish man has been convicted of manslaughter following the 2019 attack on his girlfriend at their Thibodaux home.

District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that on Wednesday, June 23, 38-year-old Nicholas Lashawn Queen was convicted as charged with the death of Brianisha Ross.

According to a press release from Russell, Queen and Ross were together for several years and lived at a home on Carol Street.

In August of 2019, Queen arrived home at work and the two got into an argument about their generator being out of gas. It was then that Queen reportedly started beating Ross and knocked her over onto a shard of glass from a shattered coffee table, puncturing her body.

Ross then bled out to her death.

In Lafourche Parish court this week, a jury delivered a unanimous guilty verdict after deliberating for several hours.

The judge ordered Queen to be held in custody until his sentencing date, which was unannounced. Russell says a manslaughter sentence could mean up to 40 years at hard labor.