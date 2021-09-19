Temporary garbage disposal for Thibodaux residents

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Starting Monday, September 20th, Pelican Waste will implement a temporary garbage collection schedule for residents of the City of Thibodaux. 

Residents who are on the Monday/Thursday collection route will be serviced on either Monday or Tuesday. Residents are asked to place their carts curbside Monday morning.

Those residents who are on the Tuesday/Friday collection route will be serviced on either Wednesday or Thursday. Residents are asked to place their carts curbside Wednesday morning.

Residents who are on the Wednesday/Saturday collection route will be serviced on either Friday or Saturday. Residents are asked to place their carts curbside Friday morning.

The city anticipates that normal twice-per-week routes will return by the first week in October.

