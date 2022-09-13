THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested following the death of another teenager who was found shot several times inside a Thibodaux home over the weekend.

On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Thibodaux Police Department announced that the teenager had been taken into custody on one count of second-degree murder and booked into the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility.

Detectives say they have identified a potential motive for the shooting but are withholding it in an effort to preserve the integrity of the investigation. More details surrounding the incident are expected to be released as they become available.

The juvenile’s arrest comes only days after 15-year-old Jairen Cole was found shot several times at a home in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue in Thibodaux. Police say Cole was transported to University Medical Center on Saturday evening but died en route to the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation by Thibodaux Police. one with any information related to Cole’s death is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by calling 800-743-7433. Anonymous tips can be submitted online tip by clicking here.

