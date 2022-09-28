LOCKPORT, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, a Lafourche Parish District Attorney announced the conviction of a man who attempted to rob a business in Lockport in November 2021. According to Attorney Kristine Russell, after a two-day trial, a jury found Zolton Adams Jr., 22, guilty of attempted armed robbery.

Information sent from the District Attorney’s Office says that during the trial, evidence showed Adams entering the business in the early afternoon hours, wearing a hoodie, a baseball cap, and a bandana around his face. He demanded money from the cash register while holding the cashier at gunpoint. However, the owner, who was at the business when the incident took place and was able to disarm Adams and hold him at gunpoint until the Lockport Police Department arrived.

“It was clear that the defendant had put thought into his crime by trying to conceal his identity and planning his escape, but he didn’t anticipate a store owner being present who legally carried a firearm,” said Assistant District Attorney Allie Fournet upon Adams’ conviction.

Through investigation, police were able to determine that the weapon Adams was using was actually a Glock replica BB gun, said the Lafourche Parish District Attorney. “The gun may not have been a real Glock, but the defendant’s intention to commit an armed robbery was. Now, he will have a very long time to reconsider his life choices,” added Fournet.

Adams faces up to almost 50 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. A date for his sentencing was unavailable.

