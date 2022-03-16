THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported the arrest of Sonny Charpentier following an investigation into a fatal crash that claimed the life of a fellow 22-year-old Thibodaux native last month.

According to the report, toxicology samples collected from Charpentier revealed a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit. Troop C arrested Charpentier and booked him into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on the following charges:

vehicular homicide

DWI 2nd offense

careless operation

driving while under suspension

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on Feb. 11 when Charpentier allegedly drove his 2017 Dodge Challenger off Louisiana Highway 308 at a high rate of speed before striking a culvert and utility pole.

Despite wearing his seatbelt, Charpentier suffered severe head injuries and was hospitalized for treatment. Charpentier’s passenger, Sternfels, was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering fatal injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.