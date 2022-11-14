GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WGNO) — Two men are dead after Louisiana State Police say their cars collided on the Leeville Toll Bridge in Lafourche Parish on Sunday (Nov. 14) night.

According to detectives with LSP Troop C, the crash claimed the lives of 51-year-old Chad St. Pierre of Grand Isle and 33-year-old Santiago Cascillo of Texas.

Police say that just before 9 p.m. Sunday, St. Pierre was driving north on Louisiana Highway 1 in a Toyota CHR when at the same time, Cascillo was driving south in a Dodge Durango. It’s believed Cascillo was traveling at a high rate of speed when his car cross the center line and struck the Toyota as they crossed paths.

Cascillo and St. Pierre were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash but sustained fatal injuries. Both men died at the scene.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers with results pending. The crash remains under investigation by LSP.

This is the 44th fatal crash Troop C has investigated this year.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.