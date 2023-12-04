LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for a fisherman who fell overboard near Port Fourchon.

Coast Guard officials said the search was suspended after 46 hours on Monday, Dec. 4.

The Coast Guard received the report that the 35-year-old fisherman fell overboard from a commercial fishing boat called “Miss Winnie,” about 138 miles southwest of Port Fourchon around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Coast Guard officials said a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo were used to conduct the search.

