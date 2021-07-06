Raceland man killed in head-on crash in Lafourche Parish

MATHEWS, La. (WGNO— The Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred along Louisiana Highway 308 just south of Sugar Mill Drive just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Troop C report, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Raceland native Christopher Rivero, who was traveling south on LA 308 in a 2006 Ford F-150.

The investigation has revealed that Rivero’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2017 Ford cargo truck head-on. Despite being properly restrained, the impact of the crash caused critical injuries. The driver of the cargo van was also injured.

Both drivers were transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, Rivero succumbed to his injuries and died.

Rivero’s death marks the 19th fatality in the 16 fatal crashes Troop C has investigated in 2021.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers with results pending analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

