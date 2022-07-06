LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Raceland man is behind bars on accusations of rape and gun theft following the Fourth of July holiday, authorities say.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, it was early Monday (July 4) morning when 47-year-old Norman Lafontaine allegedly went to a home in Raceland where a woman answered the door.

Detectives say Lafontaine told the woman one of his relatives dropped him off, but when she tried to use her phone to contact the relatives for a better understanding of the situation, he prevented her and forced her to have sex with him.

Authorities add that before leaving the home, Lafontaine stole a shotgun.

Detectives were able to apprehend Lafontaine and question him. They say he admitted to raping the woman.

Lafontaine was arrested and booked into Thibodaux’s Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges of second-degree rape and theft of a firearm. His bail was set at $200,000.

Authorities say the woman he is accused of attacking was taken to a local hospital for treatment.