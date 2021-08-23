Pregnant 25-year-old pedestrian struck and killed following fatal crash in Lafourche Parish

RACELAND, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a fatal crash that claimed the life of a pregnant Raceland woman who was struck by a car while walking on Saint Louis Street in Lafourche Parish on Sunday night.

Lachante Coleman, 25, suffered severe injuries and later died at University Medical Center in New Orleans. Coleman was walking with another pedestrian, who was not hit by the 2003 Acura TL which was traveling east on the street toward Coleman and her walking companion.

Accoriding to the report, the driver of the car attempted to avoid the pedestrians by swerving away from the victims, but was unable to steer clear of Coleman.

Troop C was notified of the incident at 8 p.m.

A toxicology sample was collected from Coleman and will be submitted for analysis. The driver of the Acura provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.

This crash remains under investigation.