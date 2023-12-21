LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after an individual died while in the custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Louisiana State Police reported that detectives with its Bureau of Investigations Houma Field Office were asked by the LPSO to investigate an in-custody death.

An early investigation indicated that LPSO deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on Danos Street. Someone was taken to a hospital and later died.

Further details weren’t released.

Anyone with information, pictures or videos of the incident can share it with LSP by calling (985)-876-8834.

