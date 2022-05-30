LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tragic boating incident resulted in a 52-year-old Thibodaux man’s death over Memorial Day Weekend, authorities say.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirmed Monday that Christopher Martin was discovered deceased on Sunday afternoon in the waters of St. John the Baptist Parish’s Bayou Chevreuil.

Martin was declared missing Saturday evening, and LDWF says they were told he’d jumped out of a vessel while it was traveling at a slow speed and briefly surfaced before disappearing.

Agencies that assisted in the search for Martin included LDWF, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lafourche Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

LDWF says it will take the lead in investigating the fatal boating incident, and that the St. John Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death.