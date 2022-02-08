THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Thibodaux Police Department reported the arrest of a 29-year-old New Orleans man in connection with a traffic stop that led to multiple narcotics search warrants.

Gregory Keith Robinson (Photo: Thibodaux Police)

According to a report from Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue, Gregory Keith Robinson was arrested at midnight on Monday when a K-9 Officer stopped Robinson in his 2021 Black Cadillac Escalade for a traffic violation.

The stop occurred in the 100 block of E. Bayou Road.

During the stop, the K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle, which led officers to search the interior of the vehicle. This search resulted in the findings of suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, suspected oxycodone, suspected hydrocodone, suspected xanax and suspected marijuana.

Robinson is charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine (Felony) (2-Counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony) (2-Counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Xanax (Alprazolam) (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine (Felony)

The Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division and members of the Department’s Incident Response Team (I.R.T.) conducted search warrants at multiple properties owned/occupied by Robinson inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.

Thbpdaux Police seize more than $120,000 in narcotics during a traffic stop on Monday (Photo: TPD)

The search of the properties resulted in the seizure of suspected methamphetamine, additional suspected cocaine and marijuana, as well as packaging equipment and multiple assets.

Total Estimated Wholesale Value of Seized Narcotics – approximately $120,810.00

Total Amount of Narcotics/Paraphernalia Seized:

Approximately 3.16 lbs of Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine

Approximately 2.22 lbs of Suspected Cocaine (1 Kilo)

Approximately 38.89 lbs of Suspected Marijuana

Approximately 4 Grams of Crack Cocaine

Approximately 227 Doses of Suspected Hydrocodone

Approximately 48 Doses of Suspected Oxycodone

Approximately 18 Doses of Alprazolam

A large assortment of drug trafficking and packaging equipment/paraphernalia

Firearm Magazines and Ammunition

A Small Amount of U.S. Currency

Robinson was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a $315K bond.