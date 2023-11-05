THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Nicholls State University has unveiled the renaming of its latest student-athlete academic center as the Deanna Hickman Falcon Academic Success Center on Monday, Oct. 23.

According to officials with Nicholls University, the renaming follows a $20,000 pledge from long-time supporters Carroll Falcon and Anna Falcon Arthurs.

Officials say the center serves as a space for all 350 student-athletes to study, receive tutoring and meet with academic staff. The center will also serve as a source for academic, career and social development.

Including 20 computers and desks, laptops, calculators, school supplies, lounge sectionals, multipurpose tables and a dedicated nutrition bar, the space will be free to student-athletes.

“It means so much to our family to see our mother and wife’s name in that space, a space she would have proudly worked in,” said Anna Falcon. “My mother spent her career helping student-athletes succeed at their academic goals, and now this space that bears her name will continue to do the same.”

Officials also stated that the distraction-free environment will offer individual study rooms and free psychoeducational testing in partnership with the Louisiana Center for Dyslexia and Related Learning Disorders on the Nicholls campus.

For more information, visit the Nicholls Athletics website.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.