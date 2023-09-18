THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Representatives for Nicholls State University announced that the school’s 2023 freshmen class grew more than 20% compared to the previous year.

University representatives said 14th-day class statistics show the school enrolled 6,200 students this year, which is 301 more students than fall 2022, “due to an incoming first-time freshmen class that grew 20.3% and a 73.5% increase in high school students participating in dual enrollment courses both within and outside of campus.”

They said of the 6,200 students enrolled, 5,632 are undergraduate students, and 568 are graduate students.

Nicholls representatives also noted that the school retained 76.2% of first and full-time freshmen from fall 2022 to fall 2023.

They said the first-time freshmen class is “7.36% more diverse” compared to the fall 2022 class, with 53.7% identifying as first-generation students.

In addition to class growth, university representatives noted that the most popular majors for fall 2023 include nursing, allied health sciences, business administration, psychology and biology.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts