LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A 27-year-old Cutoff man was killed in a head-on crash in Lafourche Parish on Friday, Dec. 15.

According to the Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 1 about five miles north of Louisiana Highway 3090.

An early investigation indicated to troopers that Johnny Garza was driving north in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when he crossed the centerline and hit a 2013 Ford Fusion that was traveling south. Both cars caught on fire.

LSP reported that Garza died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to LSP, Troop C has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 31 deaths in 2023.

