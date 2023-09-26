LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Terrytown man is dead after a crash on a Lafourche Parish highway, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Around 4 p.m. on Sept. 25, troopers began investigating the scene of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 East near the Louisiana Highway 182 Raceland/Houma exit.

An investigation revealed that 60-year-old Jerry Fruge was headed east in a Hyundai Santa Fe on the highway during a reportedly heavy rainstorm. Troopers say for unknown reasons, Fruge lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and collided with a large traffic sign.

Troopers say Fruge was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Toxicology results are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

“When driving in heavy rainstorms, prioritize safety above all else. Reduce your speed to match the road conditions, maintain a safe following distance from the vehicle in front of you, ensure your headlights are on for visibility, and make sure a vehicle’s tires are not worn to an unsafe tread depth. Also, wet roads can be slippery so avoid sudden steering and braking maneuvers,” said officials with LSP Troop C.

