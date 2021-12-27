LSP schedules Sobriety Checkpoint in Lafourche Parish

GRAY, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police will partner with the Thibodaux Police Department and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office to help combat drunk driving this week.

The law enforcement agencies plan to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. at an undisclosed location in Lafourche Parish.

Motorists are encouraged to never drive impaired and to designate a sober driver before consuming any alcohol. To report impaired drivers, motorists should dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

Support and funding for this checkpoint is provided through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.