LAROSE, La. (WGNO) — A 25-year-old driver is dead after a crash Thursday morning on a Lafourche Parish highway, according to the Lousiana State Police.

Just after 7 a.m. on March 30, troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on La. Hwy. 24 just north of La. Hwy 3235. Investigations revealed Ediberto Lopez-Bados was heading north on the highway in a Nissan Altima, when for unknown reasons, he crossed the center lane colliding head-on with a Mack truck.

The crash caused both vehicles to run off-road and into a drainage canal. Troopers say Bados and the driver of the truck were both wearing seatbelts during the incident but Bados suffered fatal injuries while the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Bados was pronounced dead on the scene.

Toxicology results are pending from both drivers as the crash remains under investigation. Troopers say so far in 2023, they have investigated seven crashes resulting in eight fatalities.

“Drivers should always make safe choices when behind the wheel of a vehicle. By avoiding distracted, fatigued, and impaired driving, a motorist can react quickly to any unexpected situations that may arise on the roadway by being alert and focused,” said LSP Troop C.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.