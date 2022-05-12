THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — On May 12, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in Thibodaux.

According to LSP, around 5 am., Troop C was notified of a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 308 about a mile south of Louisiana Highway 648.

Reports show the crash killed 57-year-old Jerome Cooter of Thibodaux.

Investigators said Cooter was riding a bicycle north on LA Hwy 308 with no rear lighting when a 2022 Hyundai Accent was also traveling north on LA Hwy 308 approached the rear of the bicycle.

The driver of the Hyundai attempted to avoid a crash by swerving to the left but struck Cooter which caused him to be ejected from the bicycle according to LSP.

Cooter was not wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash and reportedly suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The drivers of the remaining vehicles were properly restrained and suffered no injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from Cooter and will be submitted for analysis.

The driver of the Hyundai was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected.

The crash remains under investigation.



