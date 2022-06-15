A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

CUT OFF, La. (WGNO) — On June 14, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308.

According to LSP, the crash happened near Ignace Lane.

The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Maurice Scardino of Cut Off.

Reports show that the preliminary investigation revealed Scardino was walking in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 308 when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Acadia.

After striking Scardino, the GMC traveled off the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop reported police.

Scardino was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the GMC was not restrained at the time of the crash and suffered no injuries according to LSP.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Scardino and submitted for analysis.

The driver of the GMC was not suspected of being impaired and a voluntary breath sample showed no alcohol detected.

The crash remains under investigation.