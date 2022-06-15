CUT OFF, La. (WGNO) — On June 14, 2022, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 308.
According to LSP, the crash happened near Ignace Lane.
The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Maurice Scardino of Cut Off.
Reports show that the preliminary investigation revealed Scardino was walking in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 308 when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Acadia.
After striking Scardino, the GMC traveled off the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop reported police.
Scardino was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the GMC was not restrained at the time of the crash and suffered no injuries according to LSP.
A standard toxicology sample was collected from Scardino and submitted for analysis.
The driver of the GMC was not suspected of being impaired and a voluntary breath sample showed no alcohol detected.
The crash remains under investigation.