A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are investigating two fatal crashes that occurred in Lafourche Parish on Friday, Sept. 1.

LSP officials said troopers responded to the first crash on Louisiana Highway 20 near Elmo Lane around 4:00 p.m.

They said a preliminary indicates that an Infiniti G37 was driving north on LA Highway 20 at the same time a Chevrolet Silverado was driving south.

The Infiniti then reportedly crossed the center line and hit the Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Infiniti, identified by LSP as 59-year-old Joel Matherne, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. LSP officials said the Chevrolet driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a second crash on LA Highway 654 east of LA Highway 308 around 5:00 p.m.

They said a preliminary investigation shows that 40-year-old Willie Windham II was driving a Nissan Xterra west on LA Highway 654 when he crossed the center line and traveled off the road.

He then reportedly hit a tree, causing the Nissan to flip over.

Windham was taken to a hospital where he later died. LSP officials said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation into each crash is ongoing and a routine toxicology sample was collected from each driver in both crashes.