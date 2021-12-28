Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office policy change allows deputies to grow beards for charity

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent policy change at Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will allow deputies to grow a beard — as long as they’re donating monthly to charity.
“In recent years, we have been allowing deputies to pay $25 to grow a beard during these winter months to help some worthwhile causes,” said Sheriff Webre. “After what we’ve been through in the past two years, I figured there are plenty of great causes to allow this to continue all year. So, I am changing No Shave November into No Shave Forever.”
According to LPSO, starting on the first day of the new year, deputies sporting beards will donate $20 a month to charity. Deputies without beards can choose to donate in exchange for a casual Friday if their position allows.
LPSO said they raised $2,595 for the American Cancer Society and $1,260 for Special Olympics in Louisiana during November and December of 2021.
Charities LPSO deputies can choose to donate to:
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- American Red Cross
- Bless Your Heart Nonprofit
- CharityWatch
- Children’s Defense Fund
- C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors)
- Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center
- Do Good Farm
- Friends of Beyond the Bell
- Hail Mary Rescue
- Holidays at the Hospital
- Lafourche Civic Association
- Louisiana SPCA
- National Fallen Officer Foundation
- National Shrine of St. Jude
- Operation BBQ Relief
- Operation Homefront
- Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation
- St. Genevieve Catholic School
- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
- Wheelchairs for Warriors
- Wounded Warrior Project
“Beards have become more commonplace and accepted in our society, even in professional settings,” said Sheriff Webre. “The public has had a positive reception to our deputies’ beards. I’ve even received positive comments myself, so I will be participating along with many deputies, and it’s all for great causes.”