Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office policy change allows deputies to grow beards for charity

Lafourche Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Man shaving beard using electric trimmer shaver. Male beauty grooming concept. Home lifestyle young person looking at bathroom mirror trimming hair on neck.

Remarkable Women

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — A recent policy change at Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will allow deputies to grow a beard — as long as they’re donating monthly to charity.

“In recent years, we have been allowing deputies to pay $25 to grow a beard during these winter months to help some worthwhile causes,” said Sheriff Webre. “After what we’ve been through in the past two years, I figured there are plenty of great causes to allow this to continue all year. So, I am changing No Shave November into No Shave Forever.”

According to LPSO, starting on the first day of the new year, deputies sporting beards will donate $20 a month to charity. Deputies without beards can choose to donate in exchange for a casual Friday if their position allows.

LPSO said they raised $2,595 for the American Cancer Society and $1,260 for Special Olympics in Louisiana during November and December of 2021.

Charities LPSO deputies can choose to donate to:

  • American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
  • American Red Cross
  • Bless Your Heart Nonprofit
  • CharityWatch
  • Children’s Defense Fund
  • C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors)
  • Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center
  • Do Good Farm
  • Friends of Beyond the Bell
  • Hail Mary Rescue
  • Holidays at the Hospital
  • Lafourche Civic Association
  • Louisiana SPCA
  • National Fallen Officer Foundation
  • National Shrine of St. Jude
  • Operation BBQ Relief
  • Operation Homefront
  • Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation
  • St. Genevieve Catholic School
  • St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
  • Wheelchairs for Warriors
  • Wounded Warrior Project

“Beards have become more commonplace and accepted in our society, even in professional settings,” said Sheriff Webre. “The public has had a positive reception to our deputies’ beards. I’ve even received positive comments myself, so I will be participating along with many deputies, and it’s all for great causes.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News