LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Several Lafourche Parish schools and roads are closed due to smoke from marsh fires on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that U.S. Highway 90 is closed between Louisiana Highway 316 (Bayou Blue Road) and Louisiana Highway 182 (Houma/Raceland Exit 210). Also, Louisiana Highway 182 is closed between Louisiana Highway 653 and Louisiana Highway 660 (Coteau Road).

Additionally, the following schools will be closed on Thursday:

Raceland Lower Elementary

Raceland Upper Elementary

Raceland Middle

Bayou Blue Elementary

Bayou Blue Upper Elementary

Bayou Blue Middle

Central Lafourche High School.

