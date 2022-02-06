THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 issued ‘Boil Water Advisory’ for the Marydale Subdivision in Thibodaux on Sunday morning.

The advisory was triggered by a drop in water pressure due to a mainline leak.

As a result of this event, the water in the affected area is of questionable microbiological quality.

The advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the District.

Customers should stay tuned to WGNO News and monitor the Lafourche Parish Water District’s Website at www.lpwdla.org for further updates and additional information.