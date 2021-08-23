Lafourche Parish deputy shoots armed suspect following disturbance call, State Police report

MATHEWS, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a deputy-involved shooting incident that occurred in Mathews, La., shortly before midnight on Sunday.

According to the report, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies initially responded to a disturbance call involving a man armed with a rifle. When deputies arrived, they were met by a vehicle matching the description of the one driven by the suspect.

The report claims deputies attempted to stop the vehicle unsuccessfully and a pursuit ensued. The suspect then allegedly stopped the vehicle in the 200 block of Adams Street where he exited with a firearm and attempted to flee on foot.

During the foot chase, at least one deputy reportedly discharged his weapon and struck the suspect. The suspect was transported to University Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The deputies were uninjured and no other injuries were reported during the incident.

The LSP are leading the investigation with assistance from the LSP Crime Lab.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.