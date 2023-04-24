BAYOU BLUE, La. (WGNO) — A Lafourche Parish couple is in custody after a daycare worker reported alleged child abuse after noticing a juvenile with visible injuries.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, on April 21 detectives responded to a head start location after officials reported a child had shown up that morning with what appeared to be a black eye that had been covered up with makeup as well as marks on the child’s arms and neck.

Investigations into the incident found that 27-year-old Ray Matherne Jr. and 28-year-old Amber Doiron were responsible. Detectives learned Matherne reportedly struck the child two days prior and that Doiron reportedly grabbed the child in a way that would leave a mark.

An arrest warrant was issued for the couple and the two were taken into custody the same day. Both Matherne and Doiron were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux where they each face a charge of cruelty to a juvenile.

Deputies say Matherne was released Saturday after posting a $50,000 bail while Doiron remains in custody with a bail set at $50,000.

