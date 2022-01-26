RACELAND, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 90 that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man from Houma, La.

According to an LSP report, Troop C was notified of the accident just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning after a Drew Bourg II allegedly drove his 2019 Chevrolet Cruze into the rear of an 18-wheeler that was partially in the left lane of U.S. Hwy 90.

The report said Bourg was restrained at the time of the crash, but he suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was also restrained but suffered no injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.