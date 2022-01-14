Helicopter crashes along levee in south Lafourche Parish

GALLIANO, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a helicopter crash late Friday morning.

Around 11:30, Sheriff Craig Webre announced on Facebook that deputies had responded to the crash near the west side of the South Lafourche Levee System.

It is unclear whether anyone was hurt in the incident.

LPSO says the crash was reported by a concerned citizen. Deputies continue to investigate the helicopter crash.

