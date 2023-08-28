THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Governor John Bel Edwards is in Thibodaux on Monday, Aug. 28, cutting the ribbon on the newly completed project bringing high-speed internet to Lafourche.

The project is called the Lafourche Crossing project. It’s part of the GUMBO project, which stands for “Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities”

So far GUMBO has brought high-speed internet to over 100 Louisiana homes and businesses throughout Lafourche.

Edwards will be joined by Congressmen Troy Carter and Former Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

The press conference is set to start at 10 a.m. at the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.

