GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD)— The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced Tuesday, May 31 that two of its locations are temporarily closed.

Ascension Parish

Ascension Parish’s Gonzales OMV is temporarily closed for reasons that were not immediately stated. Customers are encouraged to monitor the OMVs social media platforms for reopening updates.

Click here for additional information.

Lafourche Parish

Additionally, the Golden Meadow OMV location (500 N Alex Plaisance Blvd, Golden Meadow, LA) in Lafourche is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

The agency adds that before traveling to an OMV field office, customers should visit www.expresslane.org to access a list of open offices and available online services.

It adds that OMV field offices are currently unable to process reinstatement transactions, and that reinstatement can only be processed in the following three ways:

By phone- Call (225) 925-6146 and select Option Three

By mail- Address documentation to OMV Mail Center P.O. Box 64886 Baton Rouge, La 70896

Via Public Tag Agent (PTA)- PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions