Dustin Naquin (Photo: Lafourche Parish District Attorney)

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that Dustin Naquin pled guilty as charged to two counts of Second-Degree Cruelty to Juveniles on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The 32-year-old Golden Meadow man was set to begin trial this week.

As the jury selection process was underway, Naquin’s attorney advised the Honorable Christopher Boudreaux that Naquin wished to change his plea to guilty.

His sentencing date is set for May 11.

Naquin faces up to 40 years per count with the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

He will remain in custody without bail,