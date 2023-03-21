Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LOCKPORT, La. (WGNO) — The former mayor of a Louisiana town has been arrested after he reportedly falsely signed off on community service reports.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, 73-year-old Edward Reinhardt was taken into custody on Tuesday on a malfeasance in office charge.

The sheriff’s office says the charge dates back to 2019, when then-mayor Reinhardt signed off on community service reports for multiple people, reportedly knowing that the individuals had not completed all (or any) of the hours.

Reinhard served as Lockport’s mayor from 2016 until 2019, when he resigned amid allegations that he sexually harassed an employee.

The former mayor was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. His bail has been set at $25,000.

