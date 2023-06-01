LAFOURCHE PARISH (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has recovered more than $140,000 stolen from a Larose woman involved in a phone scam.

According to deputies, the woman received a phone from someone claiming to be a special agent with the Social Security Administration. The alleged scammer told the woman she had to wire large sums of money to a bank account.

The woman wired $93,000 the first day, and the next day she was told to wire $50,000. Investigations determined the woman had wired a total of $143,000 and of that amount, the Sheriff’s Office was able o recover $122,000.

Further investigations led detectives to the scammer’s bank account and obtained a seizure and search warrant. Results are still pending.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre says the victim, in this case, was extremely lucky because in most cases the money is not easy to recover if it is recovered at all.

“This is due to a variety of reasons including the fact that these calls typically originate out of state or even out of the country. Even being able to recover the amount we did in this case, the victim still lost over $23,000 which may never be recovered. We implore residents to stop and think before they ever wire money to anyone,” said Sheriff Webre.

Anyone who has been a victim of a scam should contact local law enforcement to report it. For more information on how to educate your loved ones on signs and examples of scams and how to help yourself if you’ve been a victim, go to LPSO.net/Scams.

