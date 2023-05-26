THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— An erratic driver is in police custody after a short pursuit, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

On Thursday (May 25) at about 5:30 p.m., a TPD officer witnessed a 2010 Mercedes Benz, driven by Tyrese Arcement, driving erratically near the Thibodaux City Limits. In an attempt to stop the vehicle, Arcement sped off leading police on a short pursuit.

As the vehicle approached the Canal Street Bridge, officers say the driver jumped out of the moving car and ran away as the vehicle continued across the bridge, unoccupied. The Mercedes reportedly crashed into the vehicle in front of it and the side of the bridge before an officer was able to successfully stop it.

Officers say Arcement ran to the Downtown Thibodaux area where he was located behind a building in the 300 block of Maronge Street and was arrested. Investigations revealed Arcement was a convicted felon and while searching the vehicle, officers discovered:

a Taurus G3C 9mm loaded handgun with an extended magazine and obliterated serial number

approximately 6 gross grams of suspected marijuana

a digital scale

drug paraphernalia

Arcement, according to Thibodaux officers, who was out on parole was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on charges of:

Aggravated Flight From an Officer (Felony)

Hit & Run Driving No Personal Injury (Misdemeanor)

Possession of a Firearm With an Obliterated Number (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony)

He currently awaits a bond hearing.

