RACELAND, La. (WGNO)— Louisiana State Police say a Raceland man was killed after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle on Wednesday.

Detectives say 79-year-old Freddie Brooks was riding a bicycle on a sidewalk near LA Highway 308 when the bike veered onto the highway. An oncoming Chevy Tahoa crashed into the bicycle, ejecting Brooks on impact.

Brooks was severely injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Police say the driver of the Tahoe was unharmed in the crash.

LSP says the driver of the Tahoe was not impaired during the crash. A toxicology sample was collected from Brooks with results pending.

The investigation of the crash remains ongoing.