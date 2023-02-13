THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A woman died after detectives say her home in Lafourche Parish caught fire over the weekend.

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that fire fighters were called to the 100 block of N. 11th Street around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 11). When they arrived, crews found the right side of the home heavily engulfed in flames.

The fire department was able to enter the home and extinguish the fire soon after, however, the building sustained substantial damage in the fire.

We’re told the victim, only described as an elderly woman, was found dead inside the home. Her identity remains withheld until an autopsy is completed and family is notified.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.