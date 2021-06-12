Cut Off man arrested for 1977 murder of wife in Golden Meadow

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Detectives with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office believe they have solved a homicide case that is nearly 44 years old with an arrest in the 1977 murder of a Golden Meadow woman.



Cut Off native, Chester Vegas, Sr., has been charged with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of wife, Diane Vegas, who 32 years old at the time of the homicide on Oct. 10, 1977.

Upon arriving at the scene of the crime, law enforcement officers found the victim’s body inside a Golden Meadow restaurant called the Chicken House.

Vegas was considered a suspect until the case went cold. LPSO detectives reopened the case when they received new information.

The 78-year-old Vegas was released on Friday night after posting $50,000 bail.