LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)— A 37-year-old man who was working as a contractor in Larose is wanted for illegally installing a camera in the home he was employed to repair, deputies say.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office, Chase Cheramie of Galliano is suspected of installing a camera in the bathroom vent of the aforementioned home.

Deputies were alerted to the situation last week when a resident found the camera.

When authorities examined the camera, they saw it was emitting a red light, meaning it was possibly still in recording mode.

Deputies say Cheramie had been working as a contractor at the residence for several months to repair damage from Hurricane Ida, and they were able to question him about the camera.

They say that during their interview with Cheramie he denied any knowledge of the camera.

However, when detectives downloaded the contents of an SD card on the camera, they found images of Cheramie installing the camera and discovered that the camera had captured images of three people, two of whom appeared to be juveniles.

Cheramie is wanted for three counts of Video Voyeurism with a bail amount set at $75,000.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts should submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Authorities are also warning anyone who had Cheramie perform work in their residence to search for similar devices or anything suspicious.

To report any such findings, contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4320.