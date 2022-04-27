THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Tis the season for festivals, and there’s one happening in Thibodaux this week that you don’t want to miss!

The first Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair was held in 1883 and raised $250. This year, the event takes place from April 28 through May 1.

WGNO will be LIVE Thursday at 5 and 6 p.m. for the first-ever WGNO News on the Road at the fair. Catch us there!

“The fair’s very important to Thibodaux, it’s one of the longest-running events in Thibodaux, in the state actually, so it’s definitely something that’s rooted in tradition, rooted in family and it’s a great family-frendly atmosphere,” said publicity chairman Eric Tabor. “It’s a completely free festival, so no admission charge. Come in, listen to great music, great live bands and try great food. Plenty of rides for the kids.”

Daily ride passes are $25 and a four-day mega ride pass is $75.

There’s live music every night. The Friday night headliner for the 2022 festival is country music superstar Chris Cagle, and on Saturday night, catch Louisiana’s LeRoux.

Get in on the action…and the auction!

“Fire Company 1 heads up the auction each year, it’s one of the bigger fundraisers, one of the bigger revenue contributors to the fair itself,” Tabor added. “It’s something that’s a big sense of pride. We have an auction on Saturday night, as well as on Sunday.”

It’s a live event with an impressive prize list.

“We auction off everything from hunting experiences, to boiling pots and jambalaya pots, cast iron stuff, memorabilia from old years’ past, and new memorabilia as well as traditional items that come up, like a flag every year that’s custom made,” Tabor explained.

Another event not to be missed is the parade, which rolls at 11 a.m. on Sunday. But don’t go too far – someone will win $15,000 Sunday night! A chance to be that big winner will only cost you $1.

All this fun benefits the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department. To see a full event schedule, click here.