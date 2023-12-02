LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman who fell overboard near Port Fourchon on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders said they received a report of a 35-year-old fisherman who fell overboard from a commercial fishing boat called Miss Winnie about 138 miles southwest of Port Fourchon around 2 a.m.

The search is underway, as a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew, a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and the Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo were launched.

