PORT FOURCHON, La. (WGNO) — A 62-year-old man was medvaced from a cruise ship about 218 miles south of Port Fourchon by the Coast Guard on Friday, Oct. 6.

Coast Guard officials said watchstanders responded to a report of a man believed to be diagnosed with a bowel obstruction by medical staff on the Carnival Dream cruise ship.

Following the report, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, watchstanders transferred the man and the ship’s nurse onto the helicopter.

Coast Guard officials said he was then brought to a New Orleans hospital and transferred to emergency medical services.

They said the man was last reported to be in stable condition.

