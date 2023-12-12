LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — In Lafourche Parish, an artificial reef is being installed to help Louisiana’s coast, which, in turn, will help Louisiana fishermen.

Cajun coral is a new kind of artificial reef created by Danos, a company based out of Gray, Louisiana.

With the help of Louisiana’s Coastal Conservation Association, Chevron and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the artificial reef is now installed.

“This specific location was chosen by a handful of charter captains. They came to us and said, ‘Look, we are losing islands. We are losing all of this fish habitat, and nobody’s helping,’” said Coastal Conservation Association Louisiana Executive Vice President Rad Trascher.

But local fishermen are now getting that help. On Tuesday, crews completed the installation of the Pelican Island Reef at an old island site in Timbalier Bay.

The reef is made up of more than 300 Cajun coral 3D-printed concrete modules, and fish and oysters will recognize the reef as a suitable habitat.

“So, as soon as the current moves across it, you get these flow patterns, and that allows the big fish to track to it. The oysters will show up in the late spring,” said Coastal Solutions General Manager Tyler Ortego.

The artificial reef will not only strengthen the local biodiversity but the economy as well.

“Yes, there’s a big commercial interest, but the recreational fishermen are what makes the hotels and the restaurants, feed shops and all of those things dry. So, without a healthy habitat, you don’t have a healthy fishery,” said Trascher.

