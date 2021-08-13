Boil water advisory issued for the city of Thibodaux water customers

THIBODAUX, La. — On Friday morning, the Office of Mayor Tommy Eschete released a boil advisory for all Thibodaux water customers.

According to the statement, the City of Thibodaux experienced a rapid loss of water pressure early this morning. As a precaution, everyone receiving city water is now under a BOIL ADVISORY, effective immediately.

This BOIL ADVISORY will remain in effect for at least 48 hours, as water samples are being collected to be sent to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals for further testing.

City officials said additional updates will be posted as they become available.

It is recommended that all City water customers disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation (including fountain drinks), and rinsing food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that boiled.)Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The City of Thibodaux will rescind this BOIL ADVISORY upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health after additional samples collected from our water supply have shown the water to be safe.

For more information, visit www.ci.thibodaux.la.us and keep tuned to the City’s Facebook and Twitter pages for further updates.