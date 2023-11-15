LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 issued a boil water advisory for part of Lafourche Parish on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Lafourche Parish water officials said the advisory will impact the Grand Bois community.

Officials said the advisory was issued following a main line leak that caused the water pressure to drop.

Residents in the impacted area are advised to boil their water for one full minute before brushing their teeth, making ice, preparing food and rinsing food.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice.

