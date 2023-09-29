THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The entire City of Thibodaux is under a boil water advisory effective Friday, Sept. 29.

City officials said the advisory was issued because of a rapid loss in pressure on Thursday during a water line repair on Audubon Avenue.

The advisory will remain in effect for at least 48 hours.

Customers should disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation or before rinsing food.

Boil water for one minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The advisory will be lifted when the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals deems the water to be safe.

